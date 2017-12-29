Brief Warm Up Today Before The Next Arctic Plunge

Weather Update:

Temps will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. This is a warm response to the next wave of bitterly cold arctic air. Winds out of the SW will help things warm up this afternoon quickly through the 20s and 30s. There will be a gradual increase in clouds, however overall we expect skies to be mainly sunny during the day time hours. Cold front will pass through during the day on Saturday only bringing a wind shift and clouds… not far behind will begin the major drop back into the teens by Sunday morning. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM .

