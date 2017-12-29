FULL STORY: Juvenile faces multiple charges in connection to home invasion, shooting

JACKSON, Tenn — A juvenile will face charges following a home invasion and officer-involved shooting.

Jackson Police confirm officers spotted a stolen vehicle Thursday night, which they say was taken during a home invasion earlier this week. Police say officers on the scene fired at the juvenile after he rammed into a patrol car and drove through a neighbor’s yard, attempting to get away.

Although he’s now in custody, investigators are still searching for two other suspects who ran away.

Let’s rewind to Wednesday, a day before the chase happened.

A north Jackson woman said she and other family members were threatened by a teen, holding all of them at gunpoint, during a home invasion on Manor Road. The woman said the teen stole a car from her home and then he got away. The same vehicle officers spotted Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. before the shooting.

Jackson police say the chase lasted for several miles with the driver, who’s been identified as a juvenile, moving at 80 miles per hour through traffic. The chase came to an end near Briarcliff Drive, where officers noticed three black men inside. Two out of three were able to make a run for it and escape.

Police say the last suspect who was the driver, rammed into a patrol car, drove recklessly on a neighbor’s yard, and attempted to drive the vehicle towards Jackson police officers chasing him, but

he wasn’t able to get away.

Officers on scene fired at the suspect to stop the threat. Police found the juvenile at a nearby house, attempting to get help for his injuries. The suspect was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

After combing through the crime scene of the home invasion and shooting, police say the suspect is facing multiple charges in connection to both crimes.

The juvenile is expected to be charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The juvenile will also face charges in connection with the home invasion on Manor Road. He will be charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle over $1,000 and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the police release.

It’s still unclear as to what’s going to happen to the officers involved. If you have any information regarding this case please contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400.

Also be mindful, police are still on the hunt to find the two other men who they say ran from the scene. One suspect is described as a black man between 18-25 with braids wearing a black and red jacket.