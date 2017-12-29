Jason’s Deli reveals possible data breach, spokesperson says area locations not believed to be affected

BEAUMONT, Tx.– A data breach at Jason’s Deli could have affected customer’s credit card information across the country, but according to company leaders with the local franchise, there is no indication the Jackson location was affected.

The company said they were notified of the breach last week and are working to determine which customers may have had their information put on the dark web. The Texas-based company posted online that they are working to determine how many customers could be affected and how many stores are affected by the breach.

Franchise representatives in Jackson said the Jason’s Deli stores in west Tennessee are not believed to have been affected.

Spokesperson Kent Holt released this statement to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News–

“At this time there is no indication it affects anyone in our area. We are franchised with a totally different system than corporate and at this time they are investigating to find out what type of breach it was.”