Man accused of biting officer at Jackson Wendy’s

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of biting a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Thursday afternoon was arraigned Friday.

Alan Hubschman, 26, is charged with simple assault.

According to court documents, Jackson police responded to a fight in the lobby of Wendy’s on North Highland Thursday around 12:30 p.m. Officers spoke with a THP trooper who said Hubschman tried to punch a female manager at the restaurant after she asked Hubschman to leave.

When the trooper tried to walk Hubschman out of the lobby, Hubschman bit the trooper on the shoulder, according to court documents.

Hubschman remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex on $25,000 bond.