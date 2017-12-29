Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/17 – 12/29/17 December 29, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/4Ricderrius Long Reckless endangerment, carrying weapons on school property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/4Deandre Williamson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 3/4Jamal Robertson Theft under $999, all other larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 4/4Kyle Jackson DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore