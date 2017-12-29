Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/17 – 12/29/17

1/4 Ricderrius Long Reckless endangerment, carrying weapons on school property

2/4 Deandre Williamson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

3/4 Jamal Robertson Theft under $999, all other larceny

4/4 Kyle Jackson DUI, violation of implied consent law







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.