New manufacturer expected to create 100 jobs in Gibson Co.

MILAN, Tenn. — A wood treatment manufacturing facility is moving to Milan, creating 100 new jobs for Gibson County, according to the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

Escue Wood Treated Products, LLC. announced Friday that the company will be building a new facility in Milan.

“The manufacturing sector is one of Tennessee’s strongest industries, with one out of every eight Tennesseans working in manufacturing,” Gov. Bill Haslam said in a news release.

Escue Wood is one of the leading manufacturers of treated southern yellow pine wood, according to a news release. The company ships to five states from the Milan facility.

According to the release, the company plans to build the new facility on Telecom Drive in Milan, with the capability to produce 60 million board feet of treated pine lumber a year.