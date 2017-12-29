Woman details Wednesday home invasion that led to officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.– Neighbors are on high alert after police say a woman and her family members were held at gunpoint inside their home on Manor Drive, Wednesday night.

“Quiet street nothing ever happens here. It’s a dead end street so this is really the first I have ever heard abut it,” Neighbor Richard Bivens said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News talked to the woman off camera and she described coming home Wednesday night around 10 p.m. from work and being met with a gun in her face.

She said the man told her several times that he was going to kill her.

Minutes later her granddaughter and boyfriend arrived and she says the gunman then turned to them threatening to kill them too.

She said the suspect even forced the family to remove their clothes before driving away in the boyfriend’s car with cell phones, video games and more.

Thursday night police spotted and tried to stop the car, but officers say they were led on a chase ending on Briarcliff Drive.

Investigators say an officer shot a male suspect who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No names have been released at this time.

“Stay alert. Like I said this has never happened here before… It’s a dead end street and just watch for anything. Strange cars and what not,” Bivens said.

The search is now on for two other men who police say ran from the scene.

One suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 25-years-old with braids wearing a black and red jacket.

“Well they have dogs and they have alarms. I think most of the people on this street have alarm systems and dogs,” Bivens said.

Neighbors are now protecting themselves, making sure their doors are locked and alarms turned on.

Late Friday, Jackson police released information that the suspect in the home invasion is a juvenile. He is facing multiple charges related to last night’s incident as well as multiple charges from the home invasion.