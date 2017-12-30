5th annual Hub Classic wraps up with championship games

JACKSON, Tenn — A three day basketball tournament has brought out players from across west Tennessee, competing for a championship title.

You may have heard this one “you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” Sixteen teams, 8 boys and 8 girls, battled it out on the court to see who has the most game.

A pumped up crowd for the third and final night of the Hub Classic.

“I wanted to see my boys from Madison play and Northside and Haywood see how they was going to do against the competition,” Attendee, Billy Taylor said.

The tournament brings in girls and boys basketball teams from across west Tennessee in hopes of raising funds for Area Relief Ministries and the programs they offer.

“Room in the inn, open arm, fresh start our transitional work program and emergency housing for people that are homeless,” Chief Operations Officer of ARM, Fred McKinney said.

Some players say the tournament provides them with a safe and fun activity during winter break.

“Something where all the people together and not doing bad things like without violence just bringing everybody together,” Basketball Player, Kashier Small said.

“I feel like it’s a good thing for the kids to keep them off the streets and do what they love to do,” Taylor said.

Family and friends watched from the stands and cheered the players on during the game.

“It was a fun experience seeing them play,” Taylor said. “Seeing how hard they could play giving it they all just like seeing good basketball,”

The championship match-up was between Crockett County and Trinity Christian Academy on the girls side and TCA vs. Haywood for the boys.

Some players made predictions about who would take home the title.

“I’m going to rock with Haywood,” Basketball Player, Devin Howard said.

“TCA all day, but Madison still the best,” Small said.

Almost all the scores are in, Crockett County girls team beats Trinity Christian Academy 62 to 50. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is still waiting for the boys, TCA vs. Haywood final score. Their game started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The post will be updated soon.

Organizers say last year they raised around $40,000 and hope to exceed that amount this time.