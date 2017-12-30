People prepare for the New Year’s Eve celebration purchasing fireworks

HENDERSON, Tenn. — We’re just one day away from saying goodbye to 2017.

Some people may be celebrating by sparking fireworks, but local business owners said the colder it is the less they sell.

Usually firework stands see their highest profit around the Fourth of July holiday, but there are still some community members who will brave the cold and start the new year with a bang.

“We’re getting ready for the new year and just going to celebrate at home a little bit of fireworks, a little seafood from Bubba Gandy and going to stay in,” said Michael Norris who purchased fireworks.

As you celebrate the New Year, remember some parts of West Tennessee do not allow fireworks.

In Jackson-Madison County it’s illegal to buy, sell or use them.