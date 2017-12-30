Dangerously Cold Air Heads Our Way….

Weather Update — Saturday, December 30 — 9:42 am.

Not as cold as we head into the upper 30’s for your Saturday, However, Winds from the north at around 12 mph will cancel the slightly more mild temperatures. Wind chills or “Feels Like” Temperatures will be more in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s in the afternoon. Back to the mid teens for our lows overnight. Clouds stay around for half of the day and decrease going into the night. A cold front passes through the afternoon and, although we stay dry from that, it brings in some frigid air behind it with temperatures dropping through the afternoon.

Lows will be in the teens Saturday night, and only warming to the mid 20s for highs on Sunday. News Years Eve will be a bit breezy, with winds gusting up to 15-20 mph throughout the day. Forecast “Feels Like” temperatures will be below zero for many, again that’s all dependent to how windy it will get at that time frame, but still a good indication of how cold it will feel.

