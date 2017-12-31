Local group celebrates last day of Kwanzaa in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kwanzaa began last Tuesday, but a local group invited the community out to celebrate Sunday.

The celebration was dedicated to the heritage and culture of the Kwanzaa tradition.

The program was filled with live performances, food and a variety of vendors from different businesses. Organizers said anyone can celebrate Kwanzaa and it’s seven principles.

“We can practice Kwanzaa throughout the year, and start our 2018 year practicing collective work and responsibility

focusing on unity,” said Organizer Wendy Tricemartin.