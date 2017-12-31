New Year, Same Freezing Conditions

Weather Update — Sunday, December 31 — 10:55 pm.

Happy New Year Everyone! Bitter cold temperatures to ring off the year, as we drop down to the single digits and staying cold through the week. It’s been a bit breezy today which will make conditions outside feel a lot colder.

Winds will be gusting up to 15-20mph at times and when we factor that in with the frigid temperatures, wind chill factors will have us feeling like it’s below zero! We are under a Wind Chill Advisory until Tuesday. We will be clear tonight with a low around 8 degrees. Tomorrow we stay freezing with highs only in the low 20s and sunny skies!

