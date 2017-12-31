Salvation Army gears up to help those in need in 2018

JACKSON, Tenn. — The holiday season and 2017 are coming to a close, but those with the Salvation Army are busier than ever.

It’s been a year chocked-full of giving for Lt. Cheryl Moynihan.

“We’ve just been so blessed by the community and how giving everyone has been,” Moynihan said.

As one of many volunteers for the Salvation Army in Jackson, she’s worked to help those in need get back on their feet when they need it the most.

“It’s been a blessing to come alongside people and work together to help those who are struggling,” Moynihan said.

This holiday season, volunteers spread Christmas cheer to dozens of families through their Angel Tree program.

A wheelchair was even delivered to a special little boy who had a condition that made it hard to walk.

To Moynihan, it’s the smiles that make it all worthwhile.

“It’s being able to know that we can make a smile brighter for children on Christmas morning,” she said.

But Moynihan credits this year of giving to the generous support of the community.

“It definitely is a very compassionate giving community,” she said.

But even with community support, Moynihan says the non-profit came up short 10,000 dollars compared to what they made last year.

And just because the holidays are over, she says that doesn’t mean people should stop giving.

“The need still continues, even though Christmas is over people are still struggling,” Moynihan said.

Moynihan says people can help by giving monetary donations throughout the year, and volunteers are always needed.

The salvation army says they have a volunteer appreciation banquet coming up in the new year which will recognize those in the community in 2017.