West Tennesseans brave the cold New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Tenn. — Standing outside in East Jackson Sunday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry heard a lot of this…

“I’m cold,” said Alexis Watts.

“I am freezing. My toes are numb,” Janie Kelley said.

Casey Running is in town from East Tennessee and says she was surprised when she stepped outside.

“It is actually colder here then it is in the mountains. It’s about 10 degrees coder here shockingly so, I don’t like it. I’m not a fan,” said Running.

Frostbite and hypothermia; scary words to most West Tennesseans, but experts say with current temperatures, exposed skin could result in either of those in less then 30 minutes.

“I have on cuddle buddies, a vest, a shirt, a coat…” said Kelley.

“I don’t like layers, so I just get to where I need to go fast,” Watts said.

Residents say, even inside, they’re doing all they can to keep warm.

“Fires; we have a wood fireplace,” said Watts.

“We got hot chocolate for the Keurig, so we’re going to be warm and toasty,” Kelley said.

“We have the fireplace lit, and I snuggle up underneath five blankets. I’m not built for the cold. I don’t like it,” said Running.

Experts remind people, when it’s this cold, to check people, pets, and pipes. Janie says she has cats, dogs, raccoons, and possums.

“It’s like, 60 degrees in there, because we have the lamps, the heaters, and the tarps,” Kelley said, “so they can go outside and potty.”

The advice from those braving the cold…

“Uh, stay inside,” laughed Watts.

..or how about just plan on moving all together.

“We’re going to go somewhere warmer someday,” laughed Kelley.

Experts say, if you’ll be celebrating this weekend with champagne or cocktails, the body is not able to retain as much heat as normal, so to prevent being outside for long periods of time.

Experts also say, a majority of West Tennessee will be ringing in the new year Sunday with temperatures in the single digits, so protect any exposed skin and start your new year off right.