Bitterly Cold Today

Weather Update:

Bitterly cold air will continue the next 36 hours, as a strong area of arctic high pressure settles in across all of the US east of the Continental divide. Unfortunately the pattern aloft will continue to support this arctic intrusion for a few more days before things return back to normal, or at least closer to average temperatures. The forecast remains dry through much of this week with only small chance of flurries on Friday with a passing clipper to the north of the Tennessee Valley. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up at Noon on CBS 7.

