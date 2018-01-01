One More Night Of Single Digit Lows

Weather Update — Monday, January 1 — 11:00 pm.

We stay in this cold and dry pattern through the week, with one more night of lows in the single digits. Bitter cold night with a low near 8 degrees, but feeling much colder than that when taking consideration of wind chill values. Temperatures by the time we get into early Tuesday morning will feel as if it is below zero outside.

Tomorrow:

A strong arctic high pressure dominates most of the eastern half of the country, which keeps us cold and dry, and stays with us these next few days. A Wind Chill Advisory is still in effect through Tuesday afternoon. We remain clear going into Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s and mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will build up Tuesday night into Wednesday as we get a cold front approach the area. This just brings in another shot of cold air our way for Thursday.

