Paris police officer, THP trooper injured in Henry Co. crash

PARIS, Tenn. — An officer with the Paris Police Department and a state trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were injured during a crash Sunday night in Henry County, according to the Paris Police Department.

Paris police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on Wood Street in the city limits. Officers said the two-vehicle wreck involved a Paris police officer and a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle.

Police said the city officer suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and is currently being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Paris police said the state trooper suffered minor injuries.

Police said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.