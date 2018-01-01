TBI: 2 police officers, 1 civilian injured in Dyer County shooting

NEWBERN, Tenn. — Three people, including two police officers, were injured in a shooting Monday morning in Dyer County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Agents said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday at Douglas Cafe aka Betty’s on Smith Street in Newbern. Investigators confirmed two officers with the Newbern Police Department and a civilian were shot.

Investigators said someone opened fire when officers responded to a disturbance call at the club during a New Year’s Eve party.

Agents said all three victims went to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said the officers are in stable condition. The third victim’s condition is not known.

One person has been taken into custody and two more are still at large, the sheriff’s department said.

The TBI did not release the names of the officers involved.