TBI investigates officer involved shooting at New Year’s Eve party

NEWBERN, Tenn. — Two local police officers and one person are recovering at a hospital in Memphis following a shooting at a Dyer County night club.

A rocky start to the new year, as what started off as a New Year’s celebration turned violent.

“You don’t come out to get shot,” said Dellana Broussard, who lives in the area. “And for a police officer that came out to do his job, it’s sad.”

Investigators work to find answers after they say shots rang out at Douglas Cafe in Newbern New Year’s Eve, just before closing time.

The TBI says Newbern officers responded to a disturbance call at the club around 3 a.m., and when they arrived, shots were already being fired.

Investigators say two officers and one other person was shot and rushed to a Memphis hospital.

The violence has neighbors like Broussard worried about her hometown.

“I came back here to get away from the shooting, and here we are,” she said.

Broussard says she was asleep when the shots rang out. and awoke to find multiple emergency vehicles down her street.

“It’s sad,” she said. “I did not hear it and I’m glad I didn’t. I wish it never happened.”

As investigators work to find who is responsible, Broussard hopes this isn’t a sign of what’s to come in 2018.

“You can say stop the violence, but it’s becoming a rhetorical statement,” she said. “The violence does not stop.”

The TBI has not identified the names of the victims, but says they are all in stable condition.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.