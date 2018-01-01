YEAR IN REVIEW: A look back at some of WBBJ’s top stories of 2017

JACKSON, Tenn — As we prepare to start a new year WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News wanted to take a trip back through 2017, showing you some of the major headlines across west Tennessee.

This past year we’ve watched one of three suspects in the Holly Bobo murder case go to trial and get convicted, debated whether or not $12 million in tax money should be removed from the Jackson-Madison county school system, and experienced what’s been called the biggest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In no particular order, the video attached re-visits ten of the top stories of 2017.