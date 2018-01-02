2 charged after drugs found at Carroll Co. apartment

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges after a drug bust at a Huntingdon apartment.

An investigator received word Dec. 29 that someone was selling drugs from a residence in the Drew Court apartment complex, according to a release from Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

The investigator also received word that someone was staying at the apartment who was not allowed to be there due to previous felony drug convictions, according to the release.

When police went to the apartment, the person renting the residence, Arthur Wesley Campbell, gave them permission to search the home, according to the release.

Inside the residence, officers found a bag containing around 13 grams of methamphetamine, two syringes, two small bags of marijuana, two Xanax bars and digital scales, according to the release.

Campbell is charged with felony possession of schedule II drugs with intent to resell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A woman who was at the residence at the time, Brittany Trevathan, gave police consent to search her purse, and officers found a small bag of marijuana and a used syringe, according to the release.

Trevathan is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.