3 hospitalized after two-vehicle wreck

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle wreck that shut down part of Highway 412 in Henderson county Tuesday evening.

The THP confirmed three people involved in that accident were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with a neighbor, who not only witnessed the wreck, but attempted to get the victims out of the vehicle before first responders made it to the scene.

“It was definitely not what I expected today,” Witness, Willie Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he was on his front porch when he heard the crash. “Chevrolet truck.. he was slowing down to turn into 920 here and the semi it rear ended him,” Ferguson said.

The wreck happened along Highway 412 eastbound near Lexington.

“I feel for them, it’s hard to wish them a God blessed day after this tragedy,” Ferguson said.

State troopers said there were two people inside the pickup truck and one driving the semi.

“We had a guy there that was holding the pulse the whole time,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson says neighbors and drivers passing by tried to help. “We had one doctor that was in a car and stopped and he was trying to monitor stuff there.”

Bystanders even attempted to open the car doors with tools from their home. “Still irritated that I couldn’t get the door open to get access maybe if there was somebody that could,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson says the victim in the passenger seat suffered serious injuries. “He hit really hard. I don’t know if he had a belt on or not, but he went clear through the glass and hit his head on the outside passenger’s mirror.”

State troopers detoured traffic along a stretch of Highway 412 for hours, as they assessed the damage.

“Been awhile since I been around anything like this,” Ferguson said. “And I did not expect to see it today.”

Ferguson told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the victims inside the pickup truck were about to make a turn into his house to buy car parts, right before the wreck happened.

The THP is leading this investigation and have not released the names of the victims or their conditions.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online for the latest.