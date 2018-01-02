Decatur Co. commissioners vote to close Decatur County hospital

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.- Decatur County’s hospital will be closing its doors soon.

Decatur County commissioners voted 12 to 6 Tuesday night in favor of closing the hospital.

The Decatur County mayor said the hospital was costing the county too much money to stay open, close to $200,000 per month. There is no word on a timeline of when exactly it will close.

County commissioners said the community will still have EMS, but they will now have double the work load.

“I really hate it for the hospital employees. We’re very attached to them. We work with them daily. We think a lot of them, but I guess they have done all that they can do,” said Shay Staffor, an EMS paramedic.

The closest hospitals will soon be Benton and Henderson County hospitals, which are both close to 15 to 20 miles away.