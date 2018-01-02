Delois Harris Lee

Funeral services for Delois Harris Lee, age 74, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM at West Bemis Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Lee died Friday, December 29, 2017 at her home.

Visitation will begin Wednesday morning, January 3, 2018 from 9:00 am until 8:30 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm. Mrs. Lee will lie in state Thursday morning at West Bemis Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.