Experts offer tips to save electricity when temperatures plunge

JACKSON, Tenn. — The TVA issued a request Monday night for people to reduce the amount of electricity they are using. While that request was later canceled, we visited the JEA control center to find out what to do if the TVA again asks for conservation measures.

“This is a precautionary step,” Robert Mullins, senior manager of operations at JEA, said. “And it is voluntary.”

The TVA issued a step-20 reduction at 9 p.m Monday, which fortunately was lifted before midday Tuesday.

“To let people know that there is a high electric demand across their entire system from all over Tennessee, north Mississippi and north Alabama,” Mullins said.

There are several things you can do to help reduce your electricity use. One way is to turn down your thermostat and turn off any appliances you aren’t using.

Another way JEA says you can help is to take your lights and dim them or turn them off completely.

“Delay drying clothes, running the dishwasher, anything to conserve electricity to help TVA meet the high demand they’re experiencing,” Mullins said.

Mullins says this is something the TVA does both in the winter and summer when demand is high.