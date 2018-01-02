Joseph Wade Skeen

Joseph Wade Skeen, age 72 deid on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at his Jackson residence.

Joseph was born on October 16, 1945 in Memphis, TN the son of the late Arthur D and Lucille Elizabeth Marable Skeen. He was retired from the United States Navy with over twenty years of service in Air Traffic Control. After his military service he traveled in Arkansas providing engineering sales and service. He loved people and interacting with them. He was Baptist in his belief.

He is survived by his wife Pasty Ann Skeen of Jackson, TN; three daughters, Veronica Yeniceri and husband Essam of Pittsburg, PA, Margarita Skeen of St. Augustine, FL and April Higgins and husband Shawn of Poplar Bluff, MO; a brother, Arthur D. “A.D.” Skeen of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren, Leylah Yeniceri, Gabriel Yeniceri, Justin White and Nicole White and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David Skeen.

SERVICES: A service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 2, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Cottage Grove Cemetery in Como, TN.

