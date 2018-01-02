Man charged following report of shots fired and car crash

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn.- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash and shots fired in Cottage Grove, Tuesday afternoon and found 20 year old Jamison Hayes with what he believed was a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Deputies said they found Hayes’ car wrecked in a ditch a short distance away. Investigators said a backpack found nearby contained a large amount of marijuana.

Hayes was taken to Henry County Medical Center, where it was determined he had not been shot. However his injuries were the result of running from the crash, the release said.

Hayes is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

He is scheduled to appear in Henry County General Sessions Court, Thursday.