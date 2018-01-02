Man charged with stealing car from Jackson dealership

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a man accused of stealing from a car dealership in Jackson.

DeAndre Farmer appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court, charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $10,000. He is accused of stealing a car from Alan Vines Automotive Group on the Highway 45 Bypass in April 2013, according to court documents.

“The car was processed for latent fingerprints and several were lifted,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson said.

Police said at least one of the fingerprints belonged to Farmer.

Farmer is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11.