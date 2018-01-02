Marcia S. Graves

Marcia S. Graves passed away on Wednesday December 27, 2017, at the age of 82. She was born in Ridgely, TN to William Edison and Edith Ivy Stem. Marcia attended the Memphis School of Commerce and graduated the University of Mississippi Small Business Certification Program. She and her husband founded Graves Gold Leaf Gallery in Jackson in 1972, operating the business for 45 years. Marcia was a member of the Professional Picture Framers Association and Chamber of Commerce, receiving the Jackson Area Chamber’s Small Business of the Year Award. She joined First Baptist Church in 1961, enjoying serving in many roles.

Marcia is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert F. Graves of Jackson, TN, one son, Tony (Lorrie) Graves of Franklin, TN, two daughters, Alisa (Patrick) Shoptaw of Eads, TN, and Jo Beth (Jeff) Watkins of Memphis, TN, and one sister, Joan Leake of Olive Branch, MS. She delighted in her 6 grandchildren, Chad Graves, Franklin Graves, Brian Shoptaw, Michael Shoptaw, Corinne Knight, Frank Sousoulas and 2 great-grandchildren, Barrett Knight and Ellie Rose Graves. Her parents and one son, Robert F. Graves, Jr., preceded Marcia in death.

Pallbearers to serve are Chad Graves, Franklin Graves, Michael Shoptaw, Brian Shoptaw, Pat Shoptaw, and Jeff Watkins.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Jackson, TN. Dr. Justin Wainscott is officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg, TN.

Memorial donations in memory of Marcia may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.

Arrington Funeral Directors

