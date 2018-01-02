Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/17 – 1/02/18 January 2, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/47Vincenzo Tarantino Reckless endangerment, DUI, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/47Devon Owens DUI, Schedule VI drug violations, open container law, evading arrest, resisting/stop arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving. Show Caption Hide Caption 3/47Aaron Stewart Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/47Anthony Coble Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/47Arias Centeno DUI, open container law, driving while unlicensed, violation of registration law Show Caption Hide Caption 6/47Ashley Ross Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/47Brooke Evans Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 8/47Cardia Gray Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/47Carlton Hendrix Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/47Caryn Lauka Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/47Charles Powell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/47Christian Trice Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/47Christina Daniel Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 14/47Christoper Watson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/47Cortney Harrington Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/47Curtis Graves Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/47Damien Perkins Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 18/47Darla Eley Possession of Methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 19/47Darryl Lamb Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/47Deandre Farmer Theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 21/47Devundre Anderson Theft under $999, theft from building Show Caption Hide Caption 22/47Donnie Douglass Assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting/stop arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/47Duane Carson Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of registration law Show Caption Hide Caption 24/47Elizabeth Ross Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/47Gary Osborn unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 26/47James Gerard Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/47James Hart Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/47James Pack Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/47Jason Lewis DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/47Jonathan Rogers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 31/47Joseph Dixson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/47Kimberly Chalker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/47Kristi Tharpe DUI, child abuse neglect-non violent Show Caption Hide Caption 34/47Linda Pirtle Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 35/47Marshall Hych Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 36/47Mary Parker Theft over $1000, embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 37/47Monica Bruce Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 38/47Noah Mills Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 39/47Otis Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/47Rodriquez Murphy Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/47Ronald Purdy Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 42/47Sarah Crocker DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 43/47Sarah Moore Schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 44/47Shelby Shaw Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 45/47Tevin Luellen Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 46/47Tiffany Wells Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 47/47Travarus Levy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/02/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore