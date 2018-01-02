Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/17 – 1/02/18

1/47 Vincenzo Tarantino Reckless endangerment, DUI, evading arrest

2/47 Devon Owens DUI, Schedule VI drug violations, open container law, evading arrest, resisting/stop arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving.

3/47 Aaron Stewart Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/47 Anthony Coble Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear, violation of probation



5/47 Arias Centeno DUI, open container law, driving while unlicensed, violation of registration law

6/47 Ashley Ross Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/47 Brooke Evans Burglary

8/47 Cardia Gray Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/47 Carlton Hendrix Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/47 Caryn Lauka Contempt of court

11/47 Charles Powell Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/47 Christian Trice Driving on suspended license



13/47 Christina Daniel Public intoxication

14/47 Christoper Watson Failure to appear

15/47 Cortney Harrington Assault

16/47 Curtis Graves Simple domestic assault



17/47 Damien Perkins Shoplifting

18/47 Darla Eley Possession of Methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/47 Darryl Lamb Driving on suspended license

20/47 Deandre Farmer Theft of motor vehicle



21/47 Devundre Anderson Theft under $999, theft from building

22/47 Donnie Douglass Assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting/stop arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/47 Duane Carson Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of registration law

24/47 Elizabeth Ross Failure to appear



25/47 Gary Osborn unlawful drug paraphernalia

26/47 James Gerard Simple domestic assault

27/47 James Hart Aggravated assault

28/47 James Pack Failure to appear



29/47 Jason Lewis DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/47 Jonathan Rogers Violation of community corrections

31/47 Joseph Dixson Violation of probation

32/47 Kimberly Chalker Failure to appear



33/47 Kristi Tharpe DUI, child abuse neglect-non violent

34/47 Linda Pirtle Failure to appear

35/47 Marshall Hych Violation of probation

36/47 Mary Parker Theft over $1000, embezzlement



37/47 Monica Bruce Violation of probation

38/47 Noah Mills Public intoxication

39/47 Otis Taylor Violation of probation

40/47 Rodriquez Murphy Violation of probation



41/47 Ronald Purdy Violation of community corrections

42/47 Sarah Crocker DUI

43/47 Sarah Moore Schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

44/47 Shelby Shaw Aggravated assault



45/47 Tevin Luellen Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/47 Tiffany Wells Violation of probation

47/47 Travarus Levy Driving on revoked/suspended license































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/02/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.