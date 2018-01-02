New Year’s baby born at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local mother and father welcomed the new year with a little bundle of joy.

Happy New Year to Kaitlyn Maness and Matthew Rowland, as Kaitlyn gave birth to their first child.

“I’ve been in labor for about four days, and she just decided to show up and surprise us all,” said Maness.

Sophie Grace Rowland was born at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital Monday January, 1st at 1:19 am.

“I can’t even begin to explain honestly,” said Rowland staring at his daughter.

Maness said she came a couple of weeks early. Sophie weighs 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and is 18 inches long.

Rowland said Maness had the name picked out since she was a child. They said they’re blessed to have their healthy baby girl born on New Year’s Day.

“Very surprising, makes every year even more special,” said Rowland.

They said they’re excited to leave the hospital, take Sophie home, and watch her grow up becoming whatever she wants to be.

Kaitlyn and Matthew said their New Year’s Resolution is to be the best parent’s they can possibly be. Sophie is expected to leave the hospital later this week.