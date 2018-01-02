Officers involved in Paris New Year’s Eve crash identified

PARIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the trooper and Paris Police Department officer injured in a crash New Year’s Eve.

According to a crash report, Trooper Garrett Flannery, 31, and Paris Police Department patrolman Jacob Howington, 29, were both injured in the crash.

The report says Howington and Flannery were on U.S. 79 North in Paris, when Howington made a U-turn in the road. As Howington turned, he crossed into the northbound lanes and was hit in the driver’s side door by Flannery’s vehicle, the report says.

Howington was taken to Henry County Medical Center before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

Flannery was treated and released from Henry County Medical Center, the report says.