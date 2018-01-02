Sadie Mae Chism

Funeral services Sadie Mae Chism, age 104, of Medon, Tennessee will be Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 12:00 PM at Sand Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Clover Creek Church Cemetery in Medon, Tennessee. Mrs. Chism died Thursday December 28, 2017 at her home.

Visitation will begin Wednesday afternoon, January 3, 2018 from 1:00 pm until 6:30 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Mrs. Chism will lie in state Thursday morning at Sand Hill Baptist Church from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.