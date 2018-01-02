Sue Blass

Sue Blass, age 83, died on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Sue was born on January 2, 1934 in Fackler, AL, the daughter of the late George Luther and Lucille Canterbury Roach. She received her bachelor’s degree from Union University and her master’s degree from the University of Memphis. She was Director of the Art program for Jackson Madison County schools for many years. She enjoyed reading and sewing. She was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church.

Sue is survived by her husband, Dr. Joseph H. Blass of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Nancy Hollingsworth and husband Maurice of Shelbyville, KY and Jane Blass of New York, NY; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Hollingsworth of Louisville, KY and Blass Hollingsworth of New York, NY.

She was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at West Jackson Baptist Church, with Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiating.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church prior to the memorial service.

