Woman charged with filing false report after robbery claim

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman accused of lying to police about being robbed now faces criminal charges.

Teresa Barrett appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court.

“You are charged with filing a false police report,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson said.

Barrett is accused of lying to police officers about being robbed in July 2017, according to court documents.

Police said Barrett told officers she was robbed outside a business on South Highland Avenue in Jackson. Barrett said someone took her wallet, driver’s license, her friend’s 2004 Honda Civic and the key, according to court documents.

Investigators said surveillance video contradicted what Barrett told police.

“I’m really disturbed,” Anderson said. “This took a tremendous amount of police work.”

Barrett is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. She is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11.