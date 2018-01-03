1 killed, 1 injured in Henderson County crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Highway 412 in Henderson County after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer truck, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Charles Kizer, 70, of Lexington, was killed in the crash. Another person, identified as L.A. Weathers, 70, of Lexington, was injured, according to a crash report.

The report says Weathers and Kizer were eastbound on Highway 412 when they began to turn into a driveway in the 900 block. As they were turning, their truck was rear-ended by the tractor-trailer truck following them, the report says.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Michael Kenny, 54, of Melborne, Arkansas, was not injured, the report says.

Kizer was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.