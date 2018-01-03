Alan Wade Johnson

Funeral services for Alan Wade Johnson, age 54, of Lexington, Tennessee, will be held Friday, January 5 at 12:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Johnson died Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Visitation will begin Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington. Mr. Johnson will lie in state at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Friday morning from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.