Angel Denise Maxwell

Angel Denise Maxwell, Infant daughter of Kierra Clark and Marcus Maxwell, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Babyland in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Angel died Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Jackson General Hospital.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.