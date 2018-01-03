Arctic Air Returns Tomorrow Morning

Weather Update:

It’s a cloudy start to the day this morning as a cold front approaches from the north. The front will move through during the day Wednesday, however the arctic air will lag behind until Thursday morning. Winds will be brisk out of the NW at about 5-10 mph along with gust around 15 to 20 mph. That will once again have wind chill temperatures dipping into the negative middle to lower teens Thursday morning, we may actually dip back into the single digits on Friday morning. A warm up is still in store for the weekend along with a decent chance at rain by late Sunday into the day on Monday. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up today at 11:30 on ABC 7 and Noon on CBS 7. I’ll see you then!



