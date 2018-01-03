City planning committee meets to discuss rezoning part of north Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Tenn.-The city of Jackson Planning Committee met Wednesday to discuss rezoning part of Pleasant Plains Extended in north Jackson.

The rezoning would be for commercial construction. The construction would be at 758 Pipkin Road.

Residents and community members spoke out in the meeting against the proposal saying the rezoning would bring more noise and traffic to the area.

“We are very highly opposed to this rezoning because it affects all of us. We look at it as a gateway to rezoning other properties in the neighborhood,” said Christine Hart, who lives in the area.

The decision was tabled to a later time around mid January so that both the community and those who wish to build can meet and discuss the plan further.