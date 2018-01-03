Former Hardeman co. deputy charged in alleged domestic incident

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn — Two weeks after resigning from the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, a former deputy is charged with kidnapping and assaulting his wife.

The former deputy, 36-year-old Darryl Deshields, was arrested over the weekend by Bolivar police. He now faces multiple charges including kidnapping, domestic assault, vandalism, and aggravated burglary.

Bolivar police say a domestic disturbance led officers to a home on Jeff Street, Friday afternoon. After speaking with witnesses, officers say they found out Deshields and his wife had been in a physical fight.

Deshields, a former deputy for the Hardeman County Sheriff’s office, had just resigned from his position two weeks before the incident.

“No signs of anything like that coming,” Sheriff John Doolen said.

Sheriff Doolen said Deshields turned in his letter of resignation on December 19, 2017.

“He was going to another department I believe Covington is where he was going to,” Sheriff Doolen said.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, Deshields and his wife got into a verbal argument outside her job on December 29. The alleged victim walked away and went back inside. Court documents say Deshields began knocking at the door and yelling for his wife to come back outside, when she refused he knocked the door down with his foot causing visible damage, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Somebody acting like that it wouldn’t be tolerated at all at this department,” Sheriff Doolen said.

The police report states Deshields came to where she was working with three children in the vehicle, wanting his wife to leave with them. The alleged victim says she was in fear of her life and safety so she ran out of the back door, attempting to get away.

Sheriff Doolen says situations like that are unacceptable especially from those who protect and serve. “Law enforcement, we live in glass houses, we’re sworn to uphold the laws.”

According to court documents, Deshields spotted his wife running away and began chasing her, and used physical force to get her inside his vehicle. He then drove them to their home where he refused to let her leave the house alone, according to court documents.

“We’re held to a higher standard all together as far as law enforcement as a whole,” Sheriff Doolen said.

The former deputy turned himself in to Bolivar police where he was later arrested and charged. Deshields was being held in lieu of $75,000 bond, but bonded out the same day.

Deshields is scheduled to appear in Hardeman County General Sessions court on January 9.