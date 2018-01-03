JMCSS school buses to be delayed 2 hours Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the new semester begins Thursday for students in the Jackson-Madison County School System, buses will be delayed two hours due to extremely cold temperatures.

The change comes out of concern for the well-being of students who wait outside for the buses, according to a release from the school system.

School will open at regular times and teachers and staff will be on duty, according to the release. Parents will be able to drop off students at normal times, and breakfast will be available to all students when they arrive.

Classes will not begin until all bus riders have arrived.

“It’s a little unusual this year because of the frigid weather, so what we are going to do is delay the buses tomorrow morning,” school district Chief Operating Officer Ray Washington said.

School officials decided to delay Thursday morning bus pick-up two hours, but schools will open at regular times.

“We are going to maintain the same school schedule, but we are going to delay the buses two hours,” Washington said. “This will especially help those rural routes where the kids have to stand out on the side of the road early in the morning.”

“If you’re going to be at your bus stop at 6:15, it is now 8:15. If you are supposed to be there at 7:30, you will now be there at 9:30,” Washington said.

The school’s transportation department started every bus in the district Wednesday. Crews will start over 110 buses, making sure they are ready to roll to pick up the over 7,500 bus riders on Thursday.

“They have to make sure the brake lines are still in tact and that everything is running since they haven’t been started in over two weeks,” Washington said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was there as they changed out batteries and checked tire pressures.

“There will be breakfast served. We are working with our nutrition staff so students can just come through and pick up breakfast in the cafeteria. If they want it, it will be available to them,” Washington said.

School officials say classes will not begin until all bus riders have arrived, but parents can drop off their children at normal times.

Officials are also asking bus drivers to start their buses before 6 a.m. Thursday and to report any issues they find.

The school district says they are monitoring the weather and have not made a decision about Friday.

