Madison County archives department receives special grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Archives Department received a special grant, Wednesday.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented a $1,000 check to the Madison County Archives Department.

Hargett says the money will help the department purchase special boxes that will house chancery court records.

He says archiving is crucial to the community and understanding the past.

“It’s important to have good facilities because you never know when you might need those. So everyday people come here to research genealogy, events, research an old court case or property lines. All types of things people need these records for,” Hargett said.

Hargett also said the state had $45,000 to invest in different departments across the state, and securing the grant was very competitive.