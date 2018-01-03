Mugshots : Madison County : 1/02/18 – 1/03/18

1/10 Andre Montgomery Assault

2/10 Amber Shanks Violation of probation

3/10 Angelina Turner Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/10 Jacob Perdomo Aggravated domestic assault



5/10 Robert Harris Aggravated assault, failure to appear

6/10 Amy Malugen Shoplifting

7/10 Joshua Jarman Failure to appear

8/10 Kristin Cook Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/10 Tammy Stewart Failure to appear

10/10 Tommy Waddle Violation of probation





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/03/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.