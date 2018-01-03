Mugshots : Madison County : 1/02/18 – 1/03/18 January 3, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Andre Montgomery Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Amber Shanks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Angelina Turner Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Jacob Perdomo Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Robert Harris Aggravated assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Amy Malugen Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Joshua Jarman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Kristin Cook Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Tammy Stewart Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Tommy Waddle Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 1/03/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore