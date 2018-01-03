New year brings new gym memberships

JACKSON, Tenn. — The new year brings new business for Gold’s Gym in Jackson.

Deby Gooch and her husband made a lifestyle change one year ago. “Since Jan. 6. last year, Gary and I have lost 100 pounds,” she said.

Gold’s Gym Group Exercise Instructor Lisa Evans said this is a busy time. “We always see everybody trying to get back in the gym from the holidays,” she said.

Having trouble getting motivated because of the cold? Evans said to establish a routine and remember it will warm up. “Just understand you can’t control the weather, but you can control your other actions and what you do,” she said.

Workers at Gold’s Gym said they see a majority of new members join between now and April.

Evans recommended setting small goals. “Say this week I’m going to try to go three times for, you know, 30 minutes,” she said.

She also recommends making a friend at the gym or having an accountability partner. “That makes a huge difference that you can look forward to seeing and to talk to and have some of the same direction,” Evans said.

Gooch said it is worth the effort. “Gary and I both have at least 50 percent or 60 percent more energy to do regular things,” she said.

Workers said it is also important to have a positive attitude.