Quanardra Miller proves you don’t need height to be a baller

JACKSON, Tenn. –South Side guard, Quanardra Miller is not the fastest or the strongest, but when the ball is tipped off at 6 O’Clock on gameday’s, she turns into a beast.

“A dog, I mean that’s what she is, small in stature, but man she’ll get after it,” head coach Brent McNeal said.

Standing at only 5’3, Miller is schooling her defenders averaging 27 points per game so far this season.

“I look at everybody like they my height,” Miller said.

Sometimes her height is to her advantage because Miller can be a blur on the court.

“Too fast for them,” she said.

Despite her size, Miller’s confidence is through the roof.

“I’m little, but I play like I’m big,” Miller said.

She can shoot the ball from the outside with the best of them and can even get her hands dirty and play in the paint.

“She finishes around the rim really well to be so small,” McNeal said.

She’s the total package for coach Mcneal, but he still thinks she’s being overlooked.

“I think she’s a very, very special talent that may not be given the opportunity as some of the other ones are,” he said.

Looking back on her accomplishments, Miller was named to the All-State team as a sophomore. Last season she helped lead her team to a state tournament appearance and she’s one of the fiercest competitors McNeal said.

“When you not intimidated, it makes it easier for you, you approach it as if it’s just a basketball game,” he said.

With hopes of luring in offers from top programs, McNeal offers some advice to Miller before every game.

“I’d tell her to start playing with a chip on her shoulder, like go at people, attack them,” he said.

Miller said she comes to practice every day with the goal to get better and hopefully lead her team back to Murfreesboro for the state tournament.