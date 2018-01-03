State, federal, local lawmakers discuss economic development in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — State, federal and local lawmakers were in Jackson, Wednesday to discuss economic development in West Tennessee.

Legislators and candidates running for governor and vying for Senator Bob Corker’s senate seat discussed the Memphis regional mega-site, and its funding at the 8th annual Southwest Tennessee development district legislative luncheon.

They also discussed how to help with the recent closures of local hospitals in West Tennessee.