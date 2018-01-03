Suspect officially charged in 2-county police chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man who led police on a chase from Madison County into Crockett County after an officer-involved shooting in May has been indicted.

Christopher Parker was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on charges of theft and evading arrest.

Court documents say Parker was the suspect in a shoplifting May 23 at Walmart in north Jackson when a Jackson police officer spotted him nearby outside Cheddar’s restaurant.

The officer walked toward the car Parker was in and Parker began to get out of the car, court documents say.

The officer fired a gunshot before Parker drove away from the scene.

He was arrested later that afternoon in Gadsden.

Parker remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.