Willie R. Bradford

Funeral services for Willie R. Bradford, age 58, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 11:00 at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Bradford died Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Laurelwood Healthcare Center.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, January 5, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.