An Extended Warm Up Is Finally In Sight!

Weather Update:

Another shot of arctic air makes its way into West Tennessee this morning. Feel-like(wind chill) temperatures have been right around -3 to 2 degrees this morning. Even at the warmest time of today, our high will be around 25 degrees. It will feel like we’re in the lower to middle teens. Bundle up. A warm up will begin by the time we get to Saturday as temps will be in the mid to upper 30s, and then 40s by late weekend. Rain chances will increase though as a new system will be moving east from the Central Plains into the Tennessee/Ohio Valley. Beyond that temperatures appear to stay below normal, but at least in the lower 40s opposed to highs in the 20s.



